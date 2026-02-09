Local

One hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Scene of shooting on Feb. 9, 2026, on Atando Avenue
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a north Charlotte shooting Monday afternoon, MEDIC said.

ALSO READ: Victim, suspect identified in east Charlotte homicide

MEDIC responded to a call near North Tryon Street and Atando Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, one person was transported with life-threating injuries.

Multiple squad cars were on Atando Avenue shortly after the incident.

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe was at the scene, working to get more details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman killed in northwest Charlotte bank shooting remembered as loving mother

Woman killed in northwest Charlotte bank shooting remembered as loving mother

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read