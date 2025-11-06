Teen charged in Lancaster Walmart shooting denied bond

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 15-year-old charged in connection to a shooting inside a Lancaster Walmart will stay in custody without bond.
Prosecutors in Lancaster County say the teen was in a gang and got into a shootout with a rival gang inside the store.
The incident happened in April on Highway Nine Bypass West.
Two people involved were shot.
