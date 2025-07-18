Teen charged with murder in mass shooting outside Uptown nightclub

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a mass shooting that occurred last weekend in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Friday.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of East 7th Street near Encore Night Club.

On Thursday, the Statesville Police Department apprehended the teen, who is currently being held in the Alexander County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Charlotte. In addition to murder, the juvenile faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

CMPD also arrested and charged two men in connection with the Uptown mass shooting.

Arleigh Bryant, a 37-year-old employee of Encore, was killed in the incident, and five other people were injured.

Police seized seven guns during the investigation.

Court records indicate that Damien Evans II, 25, and Shawn Cannon, 24, were arrested by CMPD.

Cannon faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, accessory after murder, and fleeing to elude.

His bond is set at $3 million.

Evans has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, and he is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

