Teen dies in Myrtle Beach pool; Salisbury woman arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Salisbury woman has been arrested after the drowning death of a 14‑year‑old at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to reports from WPDE.

Police say Brittany Nicole Neely, 32, is charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers responded to the Sandbar Hotel on April 2 for a drowning call, where 14‑year‑old Nevaeh Neely was pulled from the pool and later died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said the teen and her siblings were left unattended at the pool for an extended period, during which Nevaeh became submerged for roughly 45 minutes.

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