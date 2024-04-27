Teen girl missing from Matthews since later March

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A girl from Matthews hasn’t been seen in a month, and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Candida Rosa Pineda Ruiz, 17, was last seen on March 29 near the 300 block of Deer Creek Drive in Matthews.

Matthews Police say she is Hispanic with straight black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet tall.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Call 704-847-5555 with any information.

