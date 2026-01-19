Charlotte teen honors MLK by helping people experiencing homelessness

CHARLOTTE — One Charlotte teen is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back and helping people experiencing homelessness on his day off from school.

This MLK Day marks six straight years that Jaylan Henderson has followed through on the plan he wanted to achieve. Since he was 10 years old, he’s used his own birthday money to gather donations and provide warm clothing and others goods to those who need it most.

“I just really wanted to help them,” Henderson told Channel 9’s Eli Brand. “I felt like it was a calling from God to help other people.”

Henderson’s mom, LaGina McClinton, has been with him the whole time. The first year, they had enough supplies to help 200 people. This year, McClinton says they were able to help 1,000 people.

They handed out donations in front of the Salvation Army and Roof Above — both serving as warming shelters for people in need after a brutally cold Sunday night.

Henderson says all the hard work is worth it when he sees the supplies go into the hands of the people he wants to help so much.

“It feels so heartwarming and kind to help out others,” he said.

Watching her son build his own legacy on the same day the country celebrates Dr. King’s legacy is special, McClinton said.

“Martin Luther King is one of this role models,” McClinton added. “He stood for peace and love, unity, so just to be out here giving back today is a blessing.”

