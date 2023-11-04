Teen pleads guilty in confrontation with Gastonia police officer

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia teen was convicted on adult charges for a 2021 encounter with the police, according to reports from the Gaston Gazette.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was originally charged as an adult with attempted 1st-degree murder.

However, he pleaded down to a lesser charge and will serve a year and a half on probation, according to the Gaston Gazette.

In 2021, the teen and his twin brother were riding their bikes home when a Gastonia police officer stopped them because a road was closed.

That led to a confrontation with police, and both teens were accused of assaulting the officer.

The twin’s father told the Gaston Gazette that his sons had learning disabilities and were using the route he gave them.

VIDEO: Second twin accused of assaulting officer won’t be charged as an adult

Second twin accused of assaulting officer won’t be charged as an adult









©2023 Cox Media Group