Rock Hill police shooting prompted by BB gun

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Channel 9 is learning more about a shooting involving a Rock Hill police officer after a woman appeared to point a gun through the roof of an SUV over the weekend.

It turns out, it was a BB gun.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry went back to that neighborhood and saw bullet holes in the wall of a man’s home. All of it resulted in an altercation with police where an officer shot the woman.

We’ve been pushing for answers all day, but neighbors described a very chaotic scene.

“I backed out and this girl pulled up with a Jeep,” said Jane Jackson.

Jackson says she quickly drove away after the woman pulled into her Rock Hill neighborhood waving a gun around at people -- and even shooting it.

Carl Harris Jr. says bullets from the gun left several holes in his siding.

The woman took off, and York County deputies said they tried to stop her using stop sticks to flatten her tires.

Her Jeep stopped along Cheryl Lynn Drive, near Sturgis Road.

Deputies say they told her to surrender --- but she refused. Eventually, a Rock Hill police officer fired a single shot, hitting her in the shoulder...

On Monday, we learned the woman was identified as Melissa Hinson, 49. State police say the gun she had was actually a BB gun.

“I don’t know her from Adam to be honest with you,” Harris said.

Neighbors say Hinson knocked on someone’s door here, but they still don’t know why she had the gun. Harris says he’s just grateful he wasn’t around when she fired it.

“I would have brought my gun out and start shooting back,” Harris said.

There’s been no word on a motive from police yet.

Hinson was released from the hospital and charged with breach of peace and failure to stop for blue lights. She is still in jail on a $30,000 bond.

