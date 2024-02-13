Teen threatens to ‘shoot up’ Statesville church after attempted robbery

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy threatened to shoot up a Statesville church after an attempted robbery didn’t go his way, according to deputies in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Bethlehem Road last Friday after a worker said someone had just tried to rob him.

The victim told deputies that someone pointed a gun at him and told him to empty his pockets. The victim refused to give the gunman anything and told him to leave, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Before the gunman left, he told the victim, “I will come back and shoot up the whole church,” according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities didn’t say which church was threatened.

Deputies talked to witnesses and found that the suspect was a juvenile who lived in the area. The teen was found at his home and tried to run away from deputies, including spitting in the face of one of them.

Eventually, the teen was taken into custody and taken to the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center. He’s facing charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony communicating threats of mass violence, and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information about the attempted robbery. Check back for updates.

