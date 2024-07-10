Teen who drowned in Lake Wylie was loving, respectable, father says

FORT MILL, S.C. — Friends and family of a Fort Mill teenager are asking for prayers and support after he drowned on Lake Wylie.

Logan Gurley

Logan Gurley, 16, was swimming with a friend Monday when he went underwater at Pitcairn Park.

“He was very loving, very easy-going, very coachable, very respectable,” said his father, Philip Gurley.

Tega Cay police said Logan Gurley was with friends near the park when he disappeared.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Charlotte firefighters pulled him out of the lake and were not able to resuscitate the teen.

His mother, Candice Connor, said she is in disbelief. Her son was a good swimmer, she said.

“You going to tell me my baby drowned? I don’t believe that part. That part I will never sit right with,” Connor said.

A memorial with flowers, balloons, and notes is growing on a dock near the lake.

“I want him to be remembered as a respectful young man, as a fighter,” Connor said.

Philip Gurley said he wishes he could share a few more words with his son.

“Just to take him to his games again,” the father said. “Just to be there for him. Just to tell him, be safe out there, I love you.”

Tega Cay Mayor Gray said Logan Gurley was an outstanding basketball player at Fort Mill High School and a bright light in the community. Gray’s son was on of Logan Gurley’s friends.

Fort Mill High School’s principal said members of its District Crisis Team will be on campus to support students.

There’s a GoFundMe to support the Gurley family.

