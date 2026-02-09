Teen witnesses officers fire at man attempting to stab K-9, says bullet struck his truck

HICKORY, N.C. — Police fired at a man who was attempting to stab a K-9 in front of a church in Hickory on Sunday morning.

One teen told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that he was going to visit his grandmother when he witnessed the altercation unfold. The 18-year-old Jadon Belk said one round even struck his truck.

The incident unfolded in front of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on Center Street just before the 10 a.m. service.

Greeters stood near the front doors as well as the church security team.

Police said the suspect, Robert Lester, walked towards a patrol car parked nearby with a knife in his hand. Lester then attempted to break the rearview window. Faherty reported visible damage to the window.

Lester ran away across the front property of the church, police said. A K-9 was deployed. Police said Lester attempted to stab the police dog.

He turned back towards the officers with a knife in his hand after one fell to the ground.

Belk said that is when police began shooting. One round struck Lester in the leg. Another, the hood of Belk’s truck.

“I saw one officer fall when I stopped, and right as the officer fell, the suspect had turned back around,” Belk said. “I didn’t see him have anything but right as the suspect turned back around, all the police opened fire. And that was literally in line where I was sitting.”

He said he reached out to police about the damage.

Hickory Police said they plan to increase patrols in the area.

WATCH: 1 sent to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Hickory

