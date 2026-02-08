1 sent to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — One person was sent to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Hickory on Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred outside of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on North Center Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was told no one at the church was involved.

Police said they were running traffic enforcement in the area when someone came up to the back of a patrol car and tried to break out a window.

A confrontation took place, and shots were fired, investigators said.

No officers were injured, but one person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, officials told Faherty.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, and sheriff’s deputies are helping police with patrols.

No additional details have been made available.

