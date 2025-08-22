Teenagers charged in Carolina Place Mall shooting, 1 injured

CHARLOTTE — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting at the Carolina Place Mall, which occurred near the food court entrance on July 11.

The incident involved an attempted robbery of business owner Terren Wiley, who was hosting an event at the mall when the attack took place. Wiley’s business partner was shot in the leg during the altercation.

“Given an opportunity to actually be an entrepreneur and a boss of my company, it’s definitely a blessing,” said Terren Wiley, reflecting on the close call.

“The fact that you didn’t take account of all these things that you were jeopardizing—there could have been babies around; just any innocent bystander could have gotten struck by gunfire because of senselessness and a lack of guidance,” Wiley expressed his frustration.

Wiley recounted the events, stating that he saw a car with four individuals drive past him before a gunman approached, demanding his belongings.

“I saw a car drive past me with four individuals, and I really didn’t think anything of it, and about 10 seconds later a gunman ran up to me and stuck a gun in my chest, telling me to give him everything,” Wiley said.

Wiley said, and his partner then attempted to disarm the assailant.

“Once he snatched the chains off my neck, that’s when my partner came over and tackled him, and I tried to get on top of the assailant to actually disarm him, and his friend came and pushed me off of him. That’s when he said, ‘Shoot him,’” Wiley described.

A nurse and a police officer who responded to the scene applied a tourniquet to Wiley’s partner’s leg to stop the bleeding.

Hezekiah Anderson, who recently turned 18, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was given a $50,000 secured bond, which he made, although jail records indicate he has not yet been released.

The identity of the second suspect has not been released because they are a juvenile.

