TEGA CAY, S.C. — Officials in Tega Cay are putting a pause on the effort to reduce the deer population.

There will not be additional culling operations.

City leaders said they are now working on a report, which will include a current count of the deer population and how much the culling process is costing.

The council will also consider additional deer management options at its Feb. 20 meeting.

