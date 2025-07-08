Telemundo Charlotte to air Carolina Panthers games with Spanish play-by-play

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are coming to Telemundo Charlotte with live Spanish play-by-play for three upcoming games this summer.

The Panthers’ preseason games will be announced in Spanish by Carlos Ramirez and Ariana Figuera, Telemundo Charlotte announced on Tuesday.

You’ll be able to tune in and watch the following games over the air on Telemundo Charlotte:

Aug. 8 vs Cleveland Browns

Aug. 16 vs Houston Texans

Aug. 21 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Carlos Ramirez will handle play-by-play. He’s worked on the San Francisco Spanish Broadcast for the past 10 years, doing pre and post-game shows. He has called NFL games for Telemundo, the NFL Network, and ESPN. He has also called a Super Bowl for the NFL Spanish broadcast.

Ariana Figuera will be joining Carlos in the booth as the color analyst. Her resume is quite extensive, working for Telemundo, NFL Network, and ESPN. She’s done everything from studio commentary, sideline reporting, color analysis, and working a Super Bowl as well.

