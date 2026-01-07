Temporary art installation in Asheville removed over safety issues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UNC Asheville made a local artist remove a temporary art exhibit from its South Campus Woods citing safety concerns.

The installation was created by local artist Spencer Beals.

It was made up of dozens of handmade bats, riddles, and treasure maps aimed to draw attention to the forest that many fear could soon be developed.

“Nobody’s asking for the land for free,” Beals said. “They’re in a tough financial situation. But do not try and squeeze every nickel and dime out of a property where you destroy a beloved forest. There’s a win-win here on the table. Asheville knows that. Everybody sees through this stuff, and nobody’s going to sit back and watch the destruction of a beloved hiking trail.”

UNC Asheville released a statement regarding its decision saying, “While the university strongly encourages the community to visit our main campus, the South Campus Woods are not maintained to safely welcome visitors for this kind of activity.”

