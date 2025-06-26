Ten years after same-sex marriage ruling, NC officiant reflects on legacy, love, and lasting impact

CHARLOTTE — Ten years ago today, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, marking a pivotal moment for the LGBTQ+ community.

The decision allowed couples across the United States to marry regardless of sexual orientation, ensuring equal marriage rights under federal law.

In North Carolina, this change was celebrated with crowds gathering at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse as the state recognized same-sex marriages.

“I just had this line of couples that came through,” said Jessy Milicevic, who officiated some of the first legal same-sex marriages in North Carolina.

Milicevic played a significant role in officiating same-sex marriages when they became legal in North Carolina.

Her involvement continued a family legacy of activism, as her aunt Dora was part of the Stonewall riots and cared for men with HIV in the 1980s.

Reflecting on the day same-sex marriage was legalized, Milicevic expressed the profound impact of the decision.

“It wasn’t just in my county; I’m married. In my state, I’m married. It’s when I go to California; I’m married. When I go to Utah, I’m married legally; I’m married, and you can’t tell me otherwise,” she said.

Over the past decade, Milicevic has married 67 LGBTQ+ couples and remains committed to advocating for equal dignity in the eyes of the law.

“I’ll keep doing them until I can’t anymore. And if I can’t anymore, well, you’re going to hear me talk about it,” she stated.

Milicevic’s dedication to marrying LGBTQ+ couples highlights the ongoing journey for equality and recognition, continuing the legacy of her aunt Dora and advocating for the community’s rights.

