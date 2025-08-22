Tennis legend Martina Navratilova joins Carolina Ascent FC as minority owner

CHARLOTTE — Martina Navratilova, a legendary figure in women’s sports, has joined Carolina Ascent FC as a minority owner, following a successful inaugural season.

Carolina Ascent FC announced Navratilova’s involvement on Friday, as the team prepares for its second season in the Gainbridge Super League.

In the club’s first season, it won the USL Super League’s ‘Players Shield’ and was named the 2024/25 Organization of the Year.

“Carolina Ascent’s mission to become one of the top women’s clubs in the world resonated with me immediately,” said Navratilova. “This team and its leadership are determined to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for the opportunity to become a part of it.”

Martina Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players in history, revolutionizing the sport with her powerful serve and aggressive playing style. That description fits well with our team’s approach to soccer,” said Dan DiMicco, majority owner of Carolina Ascent FC.

Officials said Navratilova is joining a diverse ownership group that includes Dan DiMicco, Jim and Kelly McPhilliamy, and the Empower HER Fund, LLC, a woman-led investment group.

Since its debut in August 2024, Carolina Ascent has become a model franchise for women’s professional soccer, officials said, leading the league in attendance and achieving several individual honors.

Head Coach Philip Poole was named Coach of the Year, while players Meagan McClelland and Jill Aguilera received the Golden Glove and Defender of the Year awards, respectively.

Carolina Ascent FC will begin its second season at home on Sept. 6 at American Legion Memorial Stadium, aiming to build on its initial success and inspire fans across the region, officials said.

