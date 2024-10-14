Volunteers with Panthers, Falcons help clean up Helene-ravaged neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, Channel 9 returned to a northwest Charlotte neighborhood where nearly 100 homes are deemed unsafe to live in after Hurricane Helene.

Residents along Riverside Drive are trying to get financial help after the storm, mostly from FEMA.

RIVERSIDE DRIVE HELENE COVERAGE:

The Atlanta Falcons are rivals to the Carolina Panthers, but that was set aside to help a group of people who desperately needed it. Employees with both teams joined hands with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led volunteer organization that helps residents recover from natural disasters.

“What’s the message you hope this sends out to everybody?” Channel 9′s Glenn Counts asked Panthers President Kristi Coleman.

“It’s about unity, right? It’s about coming together for a good cause,” she said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learns how the teams are coming together to help those families.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need)

Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need

©2024 Cox Media Group