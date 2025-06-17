Testimonies begin in Pageland murder trial

PAGELAND, S.C. — Testimonies have begun in the murder trial of a South Carolina mother who left home and never returned.

Emmanuel Bedford is charged in the murder of Deidre Reid, who was last seen in 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Reid drove Bedford to a Charlotte bus station and was never heard from again.

Her body was never found, but months later, police discovered her car in a South Carolina pond with blood in it.

Reid’s sister took the stand yesterday telling the jury that even though Deidre’s body hasn’t been found, she believes she is no longer living.

“If she was, she would have came to her kids,” Monaca Reid said. “She has a daughter with diabetes and a son; she never would have left her kids.”

