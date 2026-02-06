Local

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan wins AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Buccaneers Panthers Football Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown pass ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. ((AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman))
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has won the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillian racked up 1,014 receiving yards, 70 receptions, and seven touchdowns this season. That led all rookies.

The Panthers selected McMillan with the 8th overall pick in last year’s draft. Cam Newton was the last Panther to win offensive rookie of the year back in 2011.

McMillian beat out Tyler Shough (Saints), Jaxson Dart (Giants), Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers), and TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots) for the award.

