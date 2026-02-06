Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan wins AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has won the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillian racked up 1,014 receiving yards, 70 receptions, and seven touchdowns this season. That led all rookies.

The Panthers selected McMillan with the 8th overall pick in last year’s draft. Cam Newton was the last Panther to win offensive rookie of the year back in 2011.

McMillian beat out Tyler Shough (Saints), Jaxson Dart (Giants), Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers), and TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots) for the award.

