Panthers’ McMillan named PFWA Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Tetairoa McMillan was named rookie of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

McMillan was the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The wide receiver started in every game and recorded seven touchdowns, which helped him earn a second title of offensive rookie of the year.

McMillan helped the Panthers break their 10-year playoff drought.

He was also named a finalist for the Pepsi rookie of the year which is fan based.

You can vote for McMillan until the end of the month. Vote here.

