Texas-based Whataburger opens first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — The Texas-based fast food chain Whataburger will open its first Charlotte location on Thursday.

The new location is on Albemarle Road and will feature a double drive-thru and a custom interior mural highlighting Queen City iconography.

This is the fourth Whataburger restaurant to open in North Carolina this year, following the Gastonia, Hickory and Greensboro locations.

To celebrate the opening, Whataburger is hosting a “Whatabash” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a video game truck.

Whataburger first opened in 1950 in Texas and has since expanded to 16 states, including North Carolina and South Carolina.

