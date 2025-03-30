Texas developer building out pipeline in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Texas multifamily developer Kairoi Residential’s latest Charlotte-area project is closing in on a construction milestone.

Kairoi is about 60 days away from going vertical on a 274-unit apartment community at 9911 Monroe Road in Matthews, said Tyler Sibley, the firm’s principal of development. Kairoi filed building permits earlier this month with Mecklenburg County totaling more than $5 million for construction of the structure’s shell and core, county records show.

Construction began in November, and Sibley said crews are wrapping up underground utility work and building retaining walls along Monroe Road. Next up is pouring the foundation and framing the buildings. The first units are slated to deliver in April 2026, with full completion expected next fall.

Kairoi’s first Charlotte project was 5Line, a development in lower South End with 434 apartments and 82 townhomes. Sibley said Kairoi has several other local projects in the pipeline, including one at 650 State St. in Charlotte’s Seversville neighborhood.

