Textile company sets sights on Kings Mountain with proposed 3 year incentive

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A new textile company has its sights set on Kings Mountain, according to our news partner at the Shelby Star.

City officials plan to hold a public meeting next month to discuss a new, possible economic development project.

Matt Blackwell, a member of development services for Kings Mountain, said a public hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. and will be held at City Hall on West Gold Street, The Star said.

The proposal has been named ‘Project Ball’, and the meeting will provide more details about the proposed three-year incentive the city plans to offer the company.

According to The Star, the city council approved the public hearing at their Tuesday meeting and was also given a presentation on the project.

The North Carolina General Statute allows the city council to give some economic development incentives to businesses and industries that will invest in the community by creating jobs and

broaden the economy.

“This project does meet all those provisions, and we’re working on an economic development agreement,” Blackwell told The Star. “The proposed agreement would be three-year incentives.”

Blackwell couldn’t provide a lot of detail about the company but says they are looking at moving into an existing location in Kings Mountain that was vacated late in 2023.

