Which Charlotte-area neighborhoods require six-figure income to afford a home?

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of communities across the Charlotte region require that buyers earn six figures to afford the median-priced home. Thirty-three local ZIP codes, to be exact, take a minimum annual income of $100,000 to cover such a mortgage payment.

Those findings come from a recent analysis by The Business Journals using Zillow and Rocket Mortgage data. The required minimum annual income and monthly mortgage payments were calculated assuming a 10% down payment, 7.37% interest rate and 30% income-to-debt ratio. More on the methodology is provided at the bottom of this article.

It should come as no surprise that Charlotte’s wealthiest ZIP code — 28207 — requires the highest minimum household income in the region: $342,594 to afford a yearly mortgage payment of $102,778. The median home value in 28207, which includes upscale neighborhoods such as Eastover and Myers Park, was $1.37 million as of Aug. 31.

But more than half of the ZIP codes only affordable to that income level are scattered throughout suburban communities surrounding Charlotte.

