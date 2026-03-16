These are the top luxury housing markets in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The luxury housing market has often remained resilient amid broader shifts in the residential market, and in Charlotte, 28207 is setting the pace.

The rankings aren’t meant to highlight the most expensive or the most popular markets, although some of those are on the list. Instead, rankings spotlight ZIP codes where activity is surging.

Here are the hottest luxury housing markets in Charlotte with an average sales price in Q4 over $850,000. Average home sale prices increased in all the listed ZIPs from the preceding quarter.

28207 (Myers Park/Eastover in Charlotte)

28211 (Foxcroft/Cotswold/Stonehaven in Charlotte)

28209 (Sedgefield/Parkdale in Charlotte)

28226 (Carmel/Rea roads in Charlotte)

28036 (Davidson)

28204 (Elizabeth in Charlotte)

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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