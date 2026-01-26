Thief caught on camera breaking into north Charlotte bar

CHARLOTTE — Surveillance video from Super Abari Game Bar shows a suspect in a hoodie smashing their way into the north Charlotte bar Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., according to the video.

It took the thief a few times to break in by using a brick and kicking in the glass. Once inside, the suspect runs straight to the bar and takes a few bottles.

The bar owners believe it’s someone who has done it before.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police.

