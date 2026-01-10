Thief caught stealing from Moore’s Country Club in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. — A police sting at a country club ended with a suspected thief in cuffs.
Chesterfield County deputies arrested Jesse Keith on Wednesday.
This all unfolded at Moore’s Country Club.
Deputies were called Tuesday about someone stealing golf clubs, golf bags, a cooler, vacuum and cut cooper wire from the HVAC unit.
They were told the suspect planned to return the next day and set up a sting where they took Keith into custody.
Deputies say the found the items at Keith’s home.
