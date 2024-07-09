Thieves strike downtown Statesville business again

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Thieves have struck again in downtown Statesville. Channel 9′s Almiya White learned more were shops broken into as arrests appear to be elusive.

White spoke with several business owners who said they’re not at peace knowing stores are still getting broken into in the area. They said if they continue, it could put their businesses in bad positions.

“I speak for all. We just want answers. We want whoever is responsible for all of this put behind bars,” said Joshua McCrary, the executive director at Iredell COAST in Statesville.

He shared surveillance footage with White that shows someone breaking into the variety store looking for cash. McCrary said it happened around 4 a.m. Monday.

“This time, it was kind of more anger because it has happened again,” he said.

McCrary says this is the second time his store has been broken into. He has footage of the first break-in, also. That was in June.

He said the person got away with $1,000 the first time. This time, the person walked away empty-handed, but still left behind a costly mess that included a broken front door.

“It is a lot of money, especially when you’re a nonprofit trying to stretch your dollars and trying to do good for the community,” McCrary said.

In June, White reported on the string of store break-ins in Statesville. At the time, police said they had responded to 38 store break-ins since January – seven of which happened within two weeks.

Amber Lipe is the manager at Ziggy’s, one of the victims from last month’s break-ins.

“We have implemented a whole new camera system, a security system that actually has face recognition, she told White.

She said despite the security measures, she feels uneasy not knowing who is behind the crime.

“I am not feeling at peace at all,” she said. “As a business owner, my employees are not as well. We want justice.”

Back at Iredell COAST, McCrary said if the break-ins continue, it could jeopardize his business.

“This happens three or four times, and you’re in a position now where – you’ve lost so much money that it’s not worth it to keep a certain location open,” he said.

