‘Discouraged’: Statesville nonprofit robbed in weekend break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Statesville is out several hundred dollars after a break-in over the weekend.

Workers said someone used a pry bar to break out the glass door to the Iredell COAST food pantry and thrift store on Center Street. It happened Saturday between 1:20 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., they said.

“They literally robbed us down to our last penny,” Iredell COAST said in a Facebook post. “They stole cash, cash bags and register drawers, and even the donation jar from the counter. We are heartbroken and honestly.....just discouraged right now.”

The nonprofit said after they posted video of the break-in, authorities identified a juvenile suspect.

The money stolen from the nonprofit was going to be used to open a second location on East Broad Street.

