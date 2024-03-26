Third arrest made in 2022 killing of 26-year-old man in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A third man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Rock Hill in 2022.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 23-year-old Joe Lemans Gore Jr. has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Deshawn Barnes.

The shooting occurred on January 22 at The Estates apartments in the 2400 block of Celanese Road.

Previously, Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II were arrested and charged in this case.

On Tuesday, police announced Gore had been arrested in Cumberland County after fleeing South Carolina following the shooting.

He was eventually extradited and has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

VIDEO: Two men charged after murder at Rock Hill apartment complex, police say

Two men charged after murder at Rock Hill apartment complex, police say





©2024 Cox Media Group