Third teenager charged with murder in October shooting

CHARLOTTE — Another teenager, a 14-year-old, has been charged with murder after the deadly Charlotte shooting of Maurice Moore.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the third arrest Friday night, stating officers arrested the teen on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The other two suspects facing murder charges are 15 and 13 years old.

All three teens are accused of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Oct. 7 on Baltimore Avenue in south Charlotte.

None of the teen’s identities have been revealed due to their ages.

CMPD has not released a cause to the violence or if any others are suspected in the deadly shooting.

(WATCH: CMPD investigating shooting death in west Charlotte)

CMPD investigating shooting death in west Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group