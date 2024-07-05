‘This is My Brave’: Residents encouraged to audition for performance project in Meck County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Have you ever thought about sharing your personal challenges publicly? If so, Mecklenburg County wants you to audition for a creative program to help our community heal.

Organizers are working on a performance project called “This is My Brave.”

They are looking for people who have experienced violence, mental health issues, or substance use, or if you have supported someone through tough times.

They want to hear your story.

“They can do that orally, through poetry, through dance, or through original music. We want them to bring their creative juices and be able to share the beauty of their story,” said Ebony Rao with Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Performances will be presented in a live show open to the public.

Organizers said the goal is to inspire dialogue, end stigma, and spark solutions.

If you are interested in auditioning for the project, click here.

