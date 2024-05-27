Summer jobs keep teens away from crime. This program is helping Charlotte’s youth get them.

CHARLOTTE — Summer vacation is underway for some students in the Carolinas, and one program in Charlotte is helping teens shape their future while keeping them out of trouble.

Jakari McIver says she noticed some of her peers heading toward a questionable path. She believes her friends thought they had fewer opportunities in their neighborhood between the W. Sugar Creek and N. Tryon Street corridors.

So, she offered some advice.

“The mayor’s youth employment program is definitely a great opportunity for those are our in area who need a little more resources or more help,” McIver told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson.

At 5, see how the Mayor's Youth Employment Program is helping teens like McIver, and how the city plans to help underserved areas.

