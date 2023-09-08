‘This is their home’: Tiawana Brown shows her “safe house” after opponent calls it into question

CHARLOTTE — The race for Charlotte City Council District 3 took another negative term Thursday evening after Warren Turner’s campaign sent an email questioning Tiawana Brown’s nonprofit. The email, which had the subject line “truth, trust, and transparency,” called into question Brown’s “safe houses” and her ability to run them as a nonprofit.

Brown is the director of Beauty After the Bars, a nonprofit that helps women who were formerly incarcerated and face other life challenges. Turner did not respond to an email from Channel 9 on Friday. Melinda Lilly is also running in the race.

The email points out that Beauty After the Bars was placed on the IRS “Auto-Revocation List” in 2020. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the IRS publishes this list of organizations whose tax-exempt status was automatically revoked because of failure to file a required Form 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF or Form 990-N for three consecutive years.

Beauty After the Bars appears on the list. The IRS says just because an organization appears on the list doesn’t mean the organization is currently revoked because they may have been reinstated. A spokesperson for the IRS said they couldn’t comment on the current status of Beauty After the Bars.

Brown says she applied for reinstatement and is awaiting a ruling from the IRS.

“My paperwork is in as we speak, ready to come out,” she said. “I was hoping it was in the mailbox.”

Brown says she is able to still operate her nonprofit because she is operating under a fiscal sponsor.

She attributes her falling out of compliance to a misunderstanding of reporting requirements. She thought her nonprofit was below the reporting threshold.

“These are growing pains that people need to see,” she said.

The Turner campaign email also cited Mint Hill Planning Director John Hoard as allegedly saying, “there is no paperwork on file to support the approval or existence of a Safe Home” at the Lawyers Road location. The email claimed that Hoard said Mint Hill and the property owner weren’t aware of the intended use of the property and that the lease agreement was canceled.

Brown says the property owner was in attendance for her press conference at the home about Beauty After the Bars. She also says the lease was never canceled. Three women are currently living in the five-bedroom home, including Shanteia Sapp. Sapp is formerly homeless and a survivor of domestic violence.

“The minute I walked through the door, I was so relieved,” she said. “There was so much peace.

Brown told Channel 9 that the property isn’t being used any differently than any other home. She says there are no around-the-clock services. It is just a place where people are staying. Hoard told Channel 9 that if it is just a home where people are staying, that’s okay.

“This is their home, they live here,” Brown said. “They come in to live, eat, cook, watch TV, and use that balcony.”

Turner’s email claimed Brown’s other Safe Home on Beatties Ford Road is “nonexistent.” Brown confirmed she is no longer using the house because the lease expired and it has flooding damage. Brown provided Channel 9 with a copy of the lease.

It has been a fierce campaign for District 3 which stretches from South End to Steele Creek and includes west Charlotte. Brown says she has nothing to hide and will always be transparent.

“Look at me, right here with the tough questions, answering, smiling because this is my life,” she said. “This is who I am. I am not running. I got nothing to hide.”

Second Turner Email

This is the second controversial email Turner has sent about Brown.

Earlier this week, an email sent by the Turner campaign claimed Brown is a “habitual felon.”

Brown, who was arrested on a felony charge in the 90s, says the claim was not true and “below the belt.”

Turner Dodges Questions

Warren Turner served on Charlotte City Council from 2003- 2011. He lost his District 3 race after a city investigation into claims he sexually harassed city employees.

Turner denied allegations at the time.

He has also declined all interview requests.

