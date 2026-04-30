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NC Gov. Josh Stein to take action on Medicaid funding bill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Carolina-Medicaid FILE - North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C. ((AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)/AP)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is expected to take action on legislation that would fully fund Medicaid across the state Thursday.

The $319 million plan, known as House Bill 696, received overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats in Raleigh. Lawmakers finalized the bill Tuesday, passing 112-3 in the state House and 45-3 in the Senate.

State health officials say Medicaid will run out of money in May. Without a state budget, the program is running on old number that don’t account for inflation or population growth.

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Stein’s office said the governor supports funding Medicaid but is still reviewing other parts of the bill.

According to the NC Rural Center, 1 in 4 North Carolinians receive health insurance through Medicaid. That comes out to over 3 million residents in total.

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