This month sets record for wettest January in Charlotte since 1962

CHARLOTTE — January rainfall totals have set a record, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

This month has been the wettest January in Charlotte since 1962, records show. The Queen City has seen 9.27 inches of rain.

Areas farther west than Charlotte have had even more rain this month.

This January will likely be the eighth-wettest on record. That could slide to the seventh if we get more than a quarter of an inch of rainfall on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of December, Charlotte has seen more than 13.5 inches of rain. We haven’t gotten that much rain for December and January combined since 1932.

