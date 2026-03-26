For those with disabilities, Winthrop University helps navigate stressful job interviews

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A job interview can be intimidating for many students, but students with disabilities are getting help preparing for the future at Winthrop University.

The Winthrop Life Program is helping students grow with real-world experience, and they conducted mock interviews this week to help them land jobs after they graduate.

“I’m very blessed to have this opportunity,” said Canady Little, a sophomore.

Ryan Morrison, the director at Winthrop Life, says the mock interviews are designed to introduce the students to the job-seeking experience without worrying about making mistakes.

“What we try to do is mimic a stressful environment with a stranger so that the students can use what they’ve learned in their classes and through their experience to find some holes and maybe grow their confidence,” Morrison said.

For Little, this day comes with both nerves and excitement.

“I felt nervous waking up because I didn’t know how it was going to go, but now I feel more confident in myself,” Little told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

Little is living with a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome.

“I get anxious, and very stressed easily ... I just have to face the challenge and take a deep breath and know that I have a disability and that I’m a human,” Little said.

The job fair is a partnership with Rock Hill Schools. Students are asked real questions and given a chance to think on their feet.

“[They asked] what were my hobbies, and what would I do in a situation where somebody wasn’t being very nice or a challenge,” Little said.

“It’s great for them to be with someone that they don’t see every day and put those skills into practice,” Morrison said.

In some cases, that practice can lead to real opportunities.

“Sometimes it’s a match and they offer them a job, and it’s just an added bonus,” Morrison said.

Organizers say events like this are about creating more opportunities and breaking down barriers to employment.

(VIDEO: ‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student)

‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student

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