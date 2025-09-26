Thousands expected to attend Uptown events, road closures in effect

CHARLOTTE — This weekend will be busy in and around Uptown, which means there will be road closures and an abundance of pedestrian traffic.

On Saturday, thousands are expected to attend events such as the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk, Midwood Mile, the JCSU homecoming parade and festival as well as the Charlotte FC game.

Saturday events

Greater Charlotte Heart Walk

Time: Begins at 9 a.m.

Location: Starts on Mint Street, follows Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, S. Tryon Street, Park Avenue, Mint Street, Bland Street, Winnifred Street, Carson Boulevard, and concludes on 3rd Street.

Expected Participants: 5,000

2025 Midwood Mile

Time: Begins at 4 p.m.

Location: Starts on Mecklenburg Avenue and proceeds down The Plaza toward Hamerton Place, concluding at Hamerton Place on Landis Avenue.

Expected Participants: 250

JCSU Homecoming Parade

Time Begins at 10 a.m.

Location Starts on Dr. Webber Avenue, travels down Beatties Ford Road to Cemetery Street, and concludes on Cemetery Avenue.

Expected Participants: 200

JCSU Homecoming Festival

Time: Begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

Street Closures: Begin at 6 a.m. and will reopen at 7 p.m. The closures include Martin Street between 5th Street and Summit Avenue, and Summit Avenue between 5th Street and Andrell Terrace.

Expected Participants: 5,000

CLT FC Lowe’s Activation

Time: Begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

Street Closures: Begin at 12 p.m. and will reopen at 11 p.m. The closures include Mint Street between Morehead Street and 1st Street, Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street.

Expected Participants: 2,000

