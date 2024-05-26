CONCORD, N.C. — Dozens of racing fans filled the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the annual Coca-Cola 600 over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, fans were joined by former president Donald Trump.

Thousands of fans flood Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 Race Former President Donald J. Trump arriving at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

This year’s race was completely sold out, meaning officials expected about 80,000 fans in the standing areas and the infield.

Two of those fans flew across the pond to catch the annual race for the first time.

“The people are so friendly, and this place is buzzing. it’s mad,” Chris King said, " We have nothing like this back home in England. it’s crazy. Since we landed last Friday, every day it’s ramped up better and better.”

They said they also went to the race in North Wilkesboro last weekend and got to meet NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon twice.

