Thousands of NC students guaranteed college admission through NC College Connect

RALEIGH, N.C. — Starting this fall, over 62,000 North Carolina public high school seniors will be offered direct admission to select colleges and universities through the NC College Connect program.

This initiative aims to simplify the college admissions process for eligible students across the state.

To qualify for NC College Connect, public high school students must complete their junior year with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or above and meet specific program requirements.

Participating institutions include select UNC System universities, North Carolina independent colleges and universities, and community colleges throughout the state.

“NC College Connect represents a fundamental shift in how we approach college admissions in North Carolina,” said Peter Hans, President of the University of North Carolina System.

Maurice “Mo” Green, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, stated, “When our entire education community works together like this, students win. NC College Connect removes barriers and creates clear pathways to college for thousands of our students.”

Eligible high school seniors will receive an official NC College Connect letter in the mail this fall, offering them direct admission for the 2026-27 academic year.

Students can also check their eligibility by visiting NCCollegeConnect.com and logging into the portal or speaking with their high school counselors.

The program began as a pilot last year, offering a simplified process to more than 70,000 students and creating a path to college for North Carolina’s seniors.

This year, the program has expanded to more institutions and has made the process even easier for students by directly admitting them to institutions where they’re eligible.

Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the North Carolina Community College System, emphasized the importance of the program, saying, “By removing barriers and simplifying the process, we’re helping more students access the life-changing opportunities our community colleges provide—close to home and at a price they can afford.”

Hope Williams, President of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting the benefits of small class sizes, specialized programs, and personalized attention offered by independent colleges.

Financial aid opportunities are available to help students pay for college, including the Next NC Scholarship and the NC Need-Based Scholarship.

These scholarships assist students from households making $80,000 or less by covering tuition and fees at community colleges and public universities.

Students attending Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Western Carolina University will benefit from the NC Promise plan, paying only $500 per semester in tuition.

NC College Connect is poised to transform college admissions in North Carolina by providing direct access to higher education for thousands of students.

With expanded opportunities and financial aid, the program aims to make college more accessible and affordable for North Carolina families.

