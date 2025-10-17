Thousands to protest at second No Kings Rally in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of protestors will take to Uptown streets for the second No Kings Rally protest Saturday.

It’s being organized by Indivisible Charlotte. The protest will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at First Ward Park.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the first No Kings Rally over the summer was peaceful, but two people were arrested.

Records show charges against one of the protestors, Tirsa Grande Sanchez, were dismissed because police couldn’t recall the incident.

Charges against another protestor, Shannon Riley, are still pending.

Both were accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

CMPD says safety is their top priority for the rally. Officers are reminding protestors to stay hydrated and aware of their surroundings.

