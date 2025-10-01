Thousands without power due to crash in Rockwell

ROCKWELL, N.C. — There are over 1,200 power outages due to a serious crash involving downed utility poles and lines in Rockwell, according to Duke Energy.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on East Main Street near the ACE Hardware.

The road is closed between Market Street and Emanuel Church Road due to the incident.

Crews say the power restoration time is 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

