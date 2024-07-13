Three arrested attempting to rob ATM technician

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The people have been arrested in connection with an ATM scheme that officials say stretches beyond the Charlotte area.

Those suspects are accused of setting up an ambush for an employee who works to repair local ATMs.

According to Channel 9′s Glenn Counts, these types of robberies have been going on all across the country.

The latest attempt took place around 2 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo across the street from Carolina Place Mall, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Isaiah Lovings, 24-year-old Keithrick Williams, and 20-year-old Trenald Zeshawn Robinson Ramirez have been charged with felony conspiracy. They are each from the Houston area.

Those men have been accused of traveling across the country trying to set up ATM technicians, who carry a lot of cash that is used to refill those machines.

They would stick a card coated in super glue into the ATM, which disables it. Then they would wait for the technician to arrive to repair the machine and rob them.

Investigators said the group was able to get away with $200,000 after pulling off a successful robbery in Richmond, Virginia.

Residents in the area said they found this case to be very unsettling.

“That’s frightening. Like I said earlier, I go to the ATM because I work all week and I can’t get to the bank. If that’s what they are doing, what if my bank card gets stuck? Anything could happen,” ATM user Jeanine Lytle said.

Currently, the three men are only facing charges locally. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in this case.

