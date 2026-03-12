Three arrested, guns seized in CMPD traffic stop

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three men and seized three handguns during a traffic stop on March 5. The incident, which included the recovery of a weapon modified with a switch device, occurred in the 4900 block of Hillsboro Avenue, CMPD stated in a news release.

Officers with the North Tryon Division conducted the stop and reported seeing a firearm in plain view inside the car. After detecting the odor of narcotics, police searched the vehicle and discovered weapons and suspected marijuana.

Police seized three handguns and approximately 17 grams of suspected marijuana during the search of the vehicle.

One of the firearms was equipped with a switch device, a modification that allows a handgun to function as a fully automatic weapon.

Malik Decarri Debrue, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. He also received a citation for a window tint violation. At the time of the stop, officers served Debrue with outstanding warrants for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of five or more counterfeit instruments.

Two other passengers were also taken into custody during the incident. Kendis Anthony Perry, 21 and Jalen Debrue, 18, were both arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

CMPD officials stated the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to remove firearms from local streets.

“These seizures and arrests are a reminder of how proactive policing keeps dangerous weapons out of our neighborhoods and helps protect the people we serve,” officials said in the news release.

