Three charged in multi‑county meth trafficking investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County narcotics detectives say a three‑month investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy has led to charges against three suspects and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and cash.

Investigators say the case centers on 31‑year‑old Emily Ann Millsaps of Mocksville, 28‑year‑old Abraham Valadez of Greensboro, and 55‑year‑old Bryan Ashley Blansett of Statesville.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, detectives learned that Millsaps, described as a repeat offender with a long history of meth‑related arrests, was continuing to distribute methamphetamine intended for Iredell County.

Detectives identified connections between Millsaps and Blansett, who had already been arrested on trafficking charges and was being held in the Iredell County Detention Center.

Investigators attempted to arrange a controlled drug transaction in Iredell County, but Millsaps repeatedly refused to conduct any activity there because of her prior arrests and fear of being caught.

Detectives later learned that Millsaps and Valadez were traveling to Davie County for a suspected drug deal.

Working with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop the pair on June 9, 2026.

Millsaps and Valadez fled, sparking a vehicle pursuit that began in Davie County and continued into Iredell County.

During the chase, deputies say the suspects were seen throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle.

Iredell County deputies deployed spike strips in northern Iredell County, bringing the pursuit to an end. Both suspects were taken into custody.

Deputies recovered narcotics discarded along the pursuit route as well as additional drugs inside the vehicle.

In total, investigators seized approximately 624 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cocaine, 4.84 grams of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two oxycodone pills and $10,435 in cash.

Millsaps and Valadez are currently being held in the Davie County Detention Center on charges related to the pursuit and drug trafficking.

All three suspects, Millsaps, Valadez and Blansett, have now been charged in Iredell County with two counts each of felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Blansett remains in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. Additional charges from Davie County are expected.

Sheriff Campbell said the case highlights the importance of strong partnerships between neighboring agencies, noting that criminal activity does not stop at county lines and neither does law enforcement’s commitment to protecting the community.

©2026 Cox Media Group