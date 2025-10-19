CMPD investigating three murders in 16 hours

CHARLOTTE — There were three murders in 16 hours in Charlotte Saturday.

The first victim died from some kind of trauma.

The other two were shot to death.

The first murder occurred around 2 a.m. Police responded to the 1300 block of Wembley Drive and found a man with a life-threatening injury. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other murders occurred 15 minutes apart. Around 4:45 p.m., a wheelchair-bound man was shot and killed a few feet from the entrance of the Food Lion on Graham Street.

“I have a customer who was here order food, the customer wait outside. I heard a gunshot, bang, two gunshots, customer run inside,” said Sheng Chen, the owner of the China Inn.

Around 5 p.m., police were called out to Scarlet Pointe Apartments off Freedom Drive.

Lillian Bruce has lived there for three years.

“I was just walking my dogs out on the trail behind our house and just heard one loud shot,” Bruce said.

Neighbors said this victim was in his thirties. He was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Chen said he’s been in business for 20 years and nothing like this has ever happened before. He knew the man in the wheelchair and said he’s sad about the loss.

“Why kill people? Innocent people, why you do that? Why? I just don’t get it. He don’t bother nobody, he’s an old guy,” said Chen.

Police have not released any information about the victims. The cases don’t appear to be connected. At this point and time, officers are trying to figure out who killed the men and why.

