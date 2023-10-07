Three Sisters Market gets $5.5M boost for west Charlotte corridor’s first grocery store in decades

CHARLOTTE — Plans for Three Sisters Market in west Charlotte have received a $5.5 million boost.

Mecklenburg County has pledged $3.25 million for that for-profit cooperative grocery store, with another $1.5 million coming from Charlotte City Council. An additional $750,000 will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Those donations will go to the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, the nonprofit organization leading development efforts for residents and businesses along West Boulevard.

The market will be the first full-service grocery store on that corridor in 30-plus years.

