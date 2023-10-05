Grocery store to alleviate food desert in west Charlotte gets more funding

CHARLOTTE — A planned grocery store for a west Charlotte food desert has a big boost.

Mecklenburg County, the city, and the Housing and Urban Development department are providing more than $5 million in funding for the Three Sisters Market.

Channel 9 learned about the plans for the grocery store last month. Charlotte City Council approved $1.5 million to go toward the market then.

The area at the corner of Clanton Road and West Boulevard has long been considered a food desert. Neighbors in the area say it’s long overdue.

The project needs a total of $10 million to be completed.

Slated to open in 2025, Three Sisters Market will be the “first full-service grocery store on West Boulevard in more than 30 years,” a news release reads.

(WATCH BELOW: Planned grocery store hopes to solve west Charlotte’s ‘food desert’)

Planned grocery store hopes to solve west Charlotte’s ‘food desert’

©2023 Cox Media Group